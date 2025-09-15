Poll shows VMRO holding dominant lead over SDSM ahead of the elections

A new poll, published by the Macedonian Radio Television, shows VMRO-DPMNE dominating its closest rival SDSM with 27.1 percent against 10.5 percent of the vote. In the run up of the local elections, this could spell a major victory for VMRO, especially in the mayoral races.

The question was which list would the voter support in the races for the municipal councils, that more closely reflect partisan affiliation than the mayoral races where much also depends on the individual candidate.

SDSM is in danger of dropping to third place in the national ranking, as DUI is rated third with 9.6 percent of the vote. Closely behind them is the VLEN coalition, which received 8.6 percent of the votes in the poll, despite the recent defection of one of the larger parties that make up VLEN.

Populist Levica got 5.9 percent of the vote and ZNAM, which will compete in coalition with VMRO in some of the key mayoral races – got 4 percent.

The poll included 1,126 citizens and was conducted in September. Of them, 19.4 percent said that they have determined not to vote, 40.5 percent are determined to vote, 10.4 percent are “likely voters” and 24.7 percent were still undecided.