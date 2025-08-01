 Skip to main content
02.08.2025
President Siljanovska: the security situation is stable

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova convened a meeting of the Security Council today, after which she stated that the security situation in the country is stable. The meeting covered security issues in the world and in the region, including the secessionist rhetoric in Bosnia, Kosovo’s crisis of institutions and the “serious problems” in Serbia.

President Siljanovska acknowledged that some of the fires that broke out across Macedonia in the past weeks could have been planted. The President said that the military is engaged in helping the civilian institutions in putting out the fires. A proposal was made that artificial intelligence is used in predicting and preventing forest fires.

