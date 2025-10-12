VMRO asks if millions from contracts awarded to a Bitola company ended in companies owned by Zaev and Filipce

VMRO-DPMNE called on state prosecutors to investigate where did the surplus money from the 200 million EUR that were awarded in contracts to the Markovski Company end up – after suspicions that the contracts were awarded after interventions from former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The contracts were given for services to the state ran REK Bitola coal plant.

Part of the 200 million EUR was planned to end up in the companies Zaev and Venko Filipce set up in Bulgaria. Because of all these manipulations and syphoning money from the budget, individuals from Zaev’s and Filipce’s judiciary are intervening to protect the owner of Markovski Company, sending him into house arrest instead of detention, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

The ruling party noted that the Bitola based company has received record contracts from REK Bitola, including one worth 46 million EUR. Borce Markovski is charged over one of the contracts, in which his company performed services that were not needed for the operation of the power plant.

In the 46 million EUR contract, there were offers from competing companies that were 30 percent lower. Where did these surplus 14 million EUR end up? Were they sent to companies owned by Zaev and Filipce in Bulgaria? This is how SDS operated for many years, awarding contracts to several people on the top who then shared the money with Zaev and Filipce, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement.