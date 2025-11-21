Corruption scandal in Albania leads to politicians in Macedonia

Albanian anti-corruption investigators are moving against Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Belinda Balluku, over allegations that include companies that were trying to win deals in Macedonia. Balluku is charged with rigging a public procurement contract in the construction of a major tunnel.

One of the suspected companies – PE-VLA-KU – is co-owned by businessman Vladimir Pjetergjokaj, who is a business partner of Drin Ahmeti – nephew of Ali Ahmeti. Drin Ahmeti became notorious when he purchased the large Soravia business center in downtown Skopje, apparently with no investment from his end, but in partnership with PE-VLA-KU.

The other company that is involved in this scandal – Gjoka – was bidding for the parking concession in Skopje’s main clinical center. Then Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari was pushing strongly for this deal to happen, but due to public outcry and corruption allegations, he had to withdraw from the deal, and shortly after – from the Government. Taravari’s withdrawal from the ruling coalition was seen as orchestrated by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, and the failure of the Gjoka deal was a big part in it. Taravari sided with Ali Ahmeti for the local elections, only for both of them to suffer humiliating defeats in the mayoral races.