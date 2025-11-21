Putin positive, Zelensky critical toward the new Trump peace plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded positively to the US proposed peace plan for Ukraine, calling it a “basis for the peaceful settlement” of the conflict. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Zelensky warned that the country risks being forced to choose between losing its main partner – the US and its dignity through an unfavorable agreement.

It’s believed that the agreement will grant Russia the lands it now holds as well as the rest of the Donbas region it hasn’t occupied yet, will reduce the Ukrainian army, and guarantee that the country won’t join NATO. It should also open the door for Russian return to normal political and trade relations with the West.

We are facing one of the most dangerous periods in Ukrainian history, a choice between losing our dignity and freedom and losing US support. We choose dignity. My answer is my oath of office. I did not betray Ukraine in Feb 2022 and we won’t betray in now, Zelensky said in a statement issued today.

Some European countries are reportedly lining up behind him, trying to derail this latest US initiative for peace in Ukraine. It’s believed that the Trump administration is threatening to withdraw weapons deliveries and intelligence sharing if the corruption scandal hit Zelensky refuses the proposal.