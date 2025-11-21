VMRO and the Constitutional Court clash after a Zaev regime judge moved to review pension increases

VMRO-DPMNE and the Constitutional Court exchanged critical statements today after the Court came out in defense of one of its most controversial members – Dobrila Kacarska. Kacarska was a stalwart supporter of the Zaev regime and as such was tasked to lead some of the worst political persecution trials – including the massive April 27th trial.

The exchange began with VMRO criticizing the move by the Court to begin a review of the new model for pension increases – that gives equal increases to all, regardless of their pensions. generally supports a progressive model that caters to their voting base while VMRO insists that the new model will help the poorer retirees.

VMRO issued a statement saying that the Kacarska led Constitutional Court is moving against the planned pension increases.The Court responded with a statement saying that “calling out the reporting judge in correlation with political interests undermines the authority of the Constitutional Court”.

Kacarska lost her credibility when she handed down 200 years in sentences for April 27th and was then overnight made a Constitutional Court judge, proving her to be just an apparatchik of the previous Government, VMRO-DPMNE said in its response.

Zaev regime officials in other branches of the judiciary are also issuing statements demanding significant salary and budget increases, painting them as a requirement to meet the EU membership criteria.