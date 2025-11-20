Mickoski calls on Bulgaria to follow Albania’s example of allowing ethnic Macedonians their rights

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski attended today the opening of the offices of the VMRO-DPMNE association in the Albanian capital of Tirana. From this event, Mickoski called on Bulgaria to follow Albania’s lead and allow ethnic Macedonians to have the right to free association.

Macedonians in Pirin do not have the same right to freely organize. In the 21st century they are not allowed to set up an non-governmental organization, to speak freely about their Macedonian identity. We are going to be patient and wise and I assure you that in the coming period we will get to that goal, Mickoski said.

Bulgaria demands concessions from Macedonia in areas of national identity and the rights of ethnic Bulgarians in Macedonia, but refuses to meet far lower standards for the rights of ethnic Macedonians living in Bulgaria.