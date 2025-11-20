“Some judges and prosecutors have grabbed offices and can’t be moved with a crane”

Regarding his on-going dispute with representatives of the judiciary, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he faced a strong attack after an open letter from the Judicial Council, the Supreme Court and the Association of Judges was sent in which these institutions largely staffed during the Zaev regime, demand more funding and dismissed allegations of their political bias.

I don’t know if we had, in democratic Macedonia, an example where judges and prosecutors team up to attack the Prime Minister for a comment I made. the We saw how hard they fight for a larger budget, for more money given to them by the people. And so we are forced to engage in a public debate with individuals – who do not represent the majority of prosecutors and judges, but who grabbed high offices and you can’t remove them from there with a crane. It’s not enough to them to get 3,000 EUR a month, now they demand 5,000 – in a country where the average salary is 750, said Mickoski.