21.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 21 November 2025

Macedonia will face Denmark for a chance to reach the World Cup

Sport

20.11.2025

Macedonia will face Denmark in the playoff for a place in the football World Cup, with coach Blagoja Milevski saying that Denmark is an exceptionally strong team. If Macedonia wins in the away game planed for march 26th, we will face either Czechia or Ireland.

Last time, in the playoffs we got the strongest opponents – Italy and Portugal. Now, at least on paper, we have a weaker opponent, but I must say that when you’re facing the best 16 teams, there are no easy opponents – on the contrary. We were unlucky not to get a home match. We will definitely give our best, said Milevski.

