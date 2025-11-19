Massive trial into the Kocani disaster begins, judge warns defense teams not to obstruct or delay its course

The Kocani nightclub disaster trial started today. The massive case, with dozens of suspects will take place in the large courtroom in the Idrizovo prison, with many family members of the killed youngsters are attending.

Judge Dijana Gruevska – Ilievska told the families and all the parties present that she can not guarantee a fast trial, given the complexity and the numerous defense teams present.

I can’t tell you if the trial will last five months or five years. Everyone will have the right to say his version of the case, said the judge.

In her first move, she refused a request from the defense team of Aleksandar Nacev that his case is tried separately. Nacev is suspected of being the factual owner of the agency that was providing security at the Pulse nightclub, and which allowed numerous violations to occur that contributed to the disaster.

Judge Gruevska also warned the defense teams of the 35 individual defendants and the representatives of three companies who are also charged, to be present for the hearings and to not make attempts to obstruct the course of the trial.