During the trial in the Kocani disaster, prosecutor Borce Janev said that the fact that the Pulse nightclub was allowed to operate for so long is a crime of its own. The fire was started by the singer of the DNK band that was performing, who used pyrotechnics in the old warehouse that was converted into a nightclub.

Owner Dejan Jovanov – Deko apparently knew which doors to knock on. Economy Minister Valon Saracini signed off on the first approval for the nightclub to open, said Janev. Subsequently, local and national officials tasked with examining such facilities never conducted a proper review of the nightclub, which had only one exit and no fire alarms, but often hosted bands that used fireworks.