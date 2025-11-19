Struga: ex Mayor Merko charged over the collapse of a historic house

Former Struga Mayor Ramiz Merko and four other officials are charged after the partial collapse of the memorial home of writer Vlado Maleski. The house sustained damage due to construction at the neighboring lot approved by Merko’s administration.

Merko, who was put on a US black list for corruption, is charged with abuse of office and damaging a protected object. Also charged is the investor developing the lot next to the old home of Vlado Maleski, who is the author of the Macedonian anthem. Charges are filed against the architect in the local bureau for protection of cultural artifacts who approved the construction.