Prosecutors waiting for more information before acting on the allegations of unnecessary heart surgeries

The office of state prosecutors will wait for the Healthcare Ministry to submit its findings before they determine whether to prosecute the allegations of unnecessary heart surgeries being carried out in private hospitals.

The shocking allegations came from cardiologist Sasko Kedev, who said that the public Cardiology Clinic is swamped with patients who are consulting them after being pushed to get interventions and operations in private clinics – even though there is no medical need for this. A review of 19 cases showed that 10 patients were operated without need.

We have no additional information, other than what was published in the press. We will wait for the Healthcare Ministry commission to submit its findings to us, said chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski.