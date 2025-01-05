Culture Ministry renews its support for the Vevcani Carnival

After several years, the Vevcani carnival will again receive support from the Culture Ministry. The centuries old event is one of the best recognizable cultural features of Macedonia, with locals donning pagan masks and performing traditional rituals in the mountainous town.



The Vevcani carnival, that survived over the years despite all challenges and the lack of continuous support, is symbol of the dedication and love the people of Vevcani hold toward their heritage. They have kept the carnival alive and have confirmed its worth, said Culture Minister Zoran Ljutkov at a press conference today.



It’s believed that the carnival is over a millennia old. It draws tourists from across the region and the world each January, and often causes political controversy given the style of some of the masks.