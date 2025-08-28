Macedonian singers protest after Kavadarci invites Serbian stars for its festival

Popular singer Spasen Siljanovski called out the Mayor of Kavadarci Mitko Jancev for inviting a number of Serbian singers to the upcoming grape harvest festival.

Is this the Leskovac barbecue festival or the Kavadarci grape festival? What country is Kavadarci in? What country will gain hundreds of thousands of euros for its musicians from this event? Imagine a Tikves region grape festival without a single Tikves song? With no Macedonian performers? We’ve gone beyond the bottom, Siljanovski said.

Serbian singers Teodora Dzehvarovic, Natasa Bekvalac and Marija Serifovic are billed as the main performers of the three evenings, and the list also includes Bosnian singer Haris Dzinovic. A number of Macedonian performers are also participating, but mostly as warm-up acts. Many Macedonian singers joined Siljanovski in his criticism of the event.

Mayor Jancev responded that the Kavadarci festival has grown into a regional event and that the Serbian stars will bring tens of thousands of fans to the festival – numbers that local stars can’t match.