Mickoski: we are seriously preparing for a major win at the local elections

We are seriously preparing for the local elections and want to score a historic result that will allow us to continue with the reform agenda we initiated, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during his visit to Bitola today.

As a political party and as a coalition, we are entering this campaign very clearly and strongly because we want to make a historic result, to continue the period of reforms, to continue building everything that is being built in Macedonia today, and that is why I say that despite the fact that the numbers say that Konjanovski is the winner in Bitola in the first round and that the victory of VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition will be convincing, we will work until the last minute to secure more votes, to convince more citizens to come to these elections because only in this way we can confirm the reform agenda of the Government, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that the opposition parties, who polls show are losing the elections, will need to enter a period of self-reflection and restructuring. “This catharsis will allow them to get rid of the bad times and become a constructive opposition, so we can both work in the interest of the citizens”, Mickoski added.