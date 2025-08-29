Nikoloski: the Government is investing 280 million denars in Kriva Palanka

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, along with Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski and the head of the Macedonian Roads company Koce Trajanovski today inspected the construction activities on the A2 state road, the Kriva Palanka bypass.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Nikoloski said that the expressway from Stracin to Kriva Palanka was put into operation some time ago, which, as he said, is already changing life in this part of Macedonia.

With the rehabilitation of the bypass, those traveling to Bulgaria will also be able to travel faster and safer. Active work is being done on the reconstruction and expansion of the border crossing and there is good momentum. I expect it to be completed soon so that there would be greater flow at the border, Nikoloski said, emphasizing that the Government is also investing 280 million denars in projects in Kriva Palanka.

According to Trajnovski, the works that will be carried out on the bypass are worth 65.5 million denars.

The asphalt will be rehabilitated on the bypass, and where it is very damaged, it will be removed and a new one will be laid, with stabilization of the terrain. That is a length of about one kilometer, while the total length of the bypass is 4.5 kilometers, and the total value of the project is 65.5 million denars. The project includes the rehabilitation of two bridges, six culverts and one underground passage, said Trajanovski.