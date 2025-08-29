Mickoski: instead of plundering Macedonia, we are building it up

Macedonia is being built like never before, there are more than 1,200 construction sites across the country, something that has never happened before, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during his visit to Kriva Palanka, where an expressway was just finished, and work is starting on the long awaited railroad link to Bulgaria.

More than half a billion euros only in funds financed from the central budget to municipalities. If the practice in the past was to plunder Macedonia, now the practice is to build up Macedonia, and this will continue in the years to come. If you add to those half a billion euros the projects led by the Government at the central level, with those investments that are also implemented through the Macedonian Roads company, we come to several billion euros, projects that are being implemented and the same amount in the years to come, will be implemented, said Mickoski.

He added that the road from Romanovce to Stracin is also being prepared, and this will further reduce time needed to travel from Skopje to Kriva Palanka to less than 45 minutes.