Kocani disaster: three patients remain hospitalized

Saso Klekovski, head of the FZO public healthcare fund, gave an update on the patients from the Kocani nightclub disaster. Klekovski said that three young patients remain hospitalized, in serious but not life threatening condition – two in Skopje and one in Istanbul. Additionally, six patients continue to be treated in Sofia and in Skopje. The remainder are treated in their home towns, mostly in Kocani.

A top plastic surgeon from Belgium has assessed all those who need reconstructive surgery. So far, it has been determined that 18 of the injured need plastic surgery, but, it is still too early for such interventions, Klekovski added.

I am pleased with the fact that the number of injured has decreased to three. Two patients have been discharged for home treatment, one patient returned from Istanbul, and one from the Plastic Surgery Clinic. One patient in Istanbul and two injured patients in the country are being treated in hospital conditions. They are in serious condition, but not critical, Klekovski said.

The director of the Kocani hospital Katerina Panich-Mircovska, said that of the remaining injured, two patients are undergoing permanent treatment at the Kocani hospital. FZO is financially supporting the controls for six patients, which are being carried out at the hospital in Pigorov.

We are already on the threshold of six months since the tragic event, and we are following all the recommendations of specialists. The silicone face and neck masks for the injured, made with 3D printing in Germany, are expected to arrive at the injured in the coming period, the director said.