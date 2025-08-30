Mickoski dismisses Filipce’s proposal on Bulgaria as a ploy

What the citizens and Macedonia need is a clear policy, a clear vision of competing with arguments, gaining friends, explaining our arguments, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, as he dismissed a call from Venko Filipce from SDSM that the Parliament adopts a declaration on the dispute with Bulgaria. Filipce stated in a television interview last night that the Parliament should adopt a joint resolution on European integration with our “red lines” and that if Bulgaria’s veto is affirmed, we should suspend the negotiations with the EU.

You know our position as a Government. I don’t need to repeat it, so we will leave that type of cunning in the past, which has been defeated. We have a future that is a future of development, of reforms and construction, said Prime Minister Mickoski today.

Mickoski added that both SDSM and DUI “underestimate the public” with their proposals.

Yes. I heard that statement that came from SDSM. I think that SDSM and DUI underestimate the people and citizens and play on the card of short memory. I will remind them that they themselves already had such a declaration in the Parliament, not to accept Sofia’s ultimatums. Unfortunately, they accepted everything. I will take you back even further to the time when there was also a declaration in Parliament that there would be no change in the name of the country, also voted for by SDSM members of Parliament. You know that when SDSM came to the Government what was done and what was happening when the name of the country was changed. I will also remind you that first they would have respected the results of the referendum, it was unsuccessful, they did not respect them. At the end of the day, this is a matter that should be led by serious people with a clear vision and strategy. This is not a game of tricks. We have seen the seven years of frauds that they have done to both the state and the citizens, we have seen where we have come to, said Mickoski.