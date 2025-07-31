Economic indicators point to a 3.5 – 4 percent growth rate by the end of the year

Economic indicators are positive and point to a 3.5 or 4 percent growth rate by the end of the year, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the Parliament questions session today.

The customs surpassed 12 billion denars collection for the first time ever. This is something that has not been recorded in the past. In July, the UJP tax revenue service is 15 percent over the record for last year and now we are waiting to see if the VAT tax collection will also surpass past records by 15 percent. This all tells us that the period of stabilization is over and we are now in a period of growth, said the Prime Minister.