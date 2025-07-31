New lines from Skopje to Prague, Stockholm, Madrid, Cologne and Bari

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski informed that the Transportation Ministry has finalized talks with airliners to introduce new lines from the capital Skopje.

The connections will be Madrid and Stockholm (starting in November) and Prague, Bari and Cologne (starting in December).

The agreement was signed this morning. These five new lines will mean more tourists coming to Macedonia and more business opportunities for all our citizens, said Nikoloski.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that in one year, 16 new lines were introduced, and the number of passengers at the Skopje and Ohrid airports grew by 5 percent – to 1.5 million.