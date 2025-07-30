Government bans access to dozens of online gambling sites

The Government banned a big chunk of the online gambling sites that are accessed from Macedonia. Access to a total of 240 internet sites, domestic and foreign owned, is banned because they never applied for a gaming license, and 50 were banned in the latest round.

I get asked why have we banned well known, international sites. IT’s because they did not follow the Macedonian legal order and never applied for a license or even asked whether they can organize gambling for Macedonian citizens. On top of it all, they are abusing the data of our citizens, said IT Minister Stefan Andonovski.