31.07.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 31 July 2025

Government bans access to dozens of online gambling sites

Macedonia

30.07.2025

The Government banned a big chunk of the online gambling sites that are accessed from Macedonia. Access to a total of 240 internet sites, domestic and foreign owned, is banned because they never applied for a gaming license, and 50 were banned in the latest round.

I get asked why have we banned well known, international sites. IT’s because they did not follow the Macedonian legal order and never applied for a license or even asked whether they can organize gambling for Macedonian citizens. On top of it all, they are abusing the data of our citizens, said IT Minister Stefan Andonovski.

