Mickoski: German Kostal plans to open 200 new jobs in Ohrid

The German Kostal company plans to expand in 2026 and add 200 new jobs in its car parts plant in Ohrid, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski who visited Kostal today. Mickoski met with Kostal CEO Kai Knickmann and managing director Viktor Mizo.

In 2024, the company had a turnover of 3.5 billion EUR, which is a major deal. Their goals in Macedonia are impressive, we secured 200 new jobs and are approaching a turnover of 300 million EUR, and we, as a Government, are absolutely here to help them reach these goals, said the Prime Minister.

The news comes at a welcome time, when two car parts plants in Skopje have announced scaling down or closing due to the growing manufacturing crisis in Germany.

Kostal has 1,200 employees in Ohrid and the new investment is estimated at about 30 million EUR.