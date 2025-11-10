VMRO calls on Filipce to resign, as Macedonia needs a strong opposition party

SDSM dropped to 120,000 votes and is the third party in Macedonia, and fifth in Skopje, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Valentin Manasievski in a statement issued as tensions are growing in the SDSM party and factions are rising against its leader Venko Filipce.

There are reports that Filipce is having difficulties putting together the new leadership of the party after, under his leadership and that of his mentor Zoran Zaev, the party dropped down to 120,000 votes. We ask him to confirm if it is true that high level SDSM supporters are refusing to take up positions in the party? And is it because they don’t see Filipce as representing them?, said Manasievski.

According to VMRO, Filipce should resign because Macedonia needs a strong opposition party and SDSM is unable to assume this role under his leadership.