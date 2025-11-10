Orban: under Trump, the US will not put sanctions on Hungary

Hungary will not be placed under US sanctions as long as Trump is President, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban following his high profile visit to Washington.

Orban and Trump discussed the war in Ukraine, Hungary’s offer to host the next meeting between Trump and Orban and its reliance on Russian energy deliveries, for which President Trump publicly expressed his understanding.

It is not exaggeration to say that the most important negotiations of the year were just concluded, Orban said discussing the Russian oil imports agreement. Orban warned that, if the US had gone ahead with its sanctions, Hungary would have faced an energy and economic disaster.