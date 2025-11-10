 Skip to main content
11.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Orban: under Trump, the US will not put sanctions on Hungary

World

10.11.2025

Hungary will not be placed under US sanctions as long as Trump is President, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban following his high profile visit to Washington.

Orban and Trump discussed the war in Ukraine, Hungary’s offer to host the next meeting between Trump and Orban and its reliance on Russian energy deliveries, for which President Trump publicly expressed his understanding.

It is not exaggeration to say that the most important negotiations of the year were just concluded, Orban said discussing the Russian oil imports agreement. Orban warned that, if the US had gone ahead with its sanctions, Hungary would have faced an energy and economic disaster.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 09.11.2025
Support Kocani distributes 10 million denars
Macedonia  | 09.11.2025
Company was selling food two years past its expire date
World  | 08.11.2025
Trump praises Orban for his position on migration, shows understanding for Hungary’s energy position