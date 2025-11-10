 Skip to main content
11.11.2025
Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Nikoloski and Gjorgjievski discussed key infrastructure priorities for the city of Skopje

Macedonia

10.11.2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Skopje Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski today, to discuss major infrastructure priorities for the capital. These include purchase of new, environmentally friendly buses and preparing the existing railroad lines around the city to be used for intra-city, and not just inter-city traffic.

Planning work on the first of the three city train lines is nearly finished and we will continue to work on the lines to Gjorce Petrov and Miladinovci. Skopje needs to have its public transportation system transformed, made efficient, economical and of higher quality, said Mayor Gjorgjievski.

Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski said that the Government and the city authorities will develop Skopje together.

