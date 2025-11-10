Pendarovski and Frckoski clash in the post-election fight in SDSM

Former President Stevo Pendarovski and notorious former Interior Minister and SDSM presidential candidate Ljubomir Frckoski joined in the fight over control of the party. As leader Venko Filipce faces calls to resign or change the inner circle around him after the humiliating local elections defeat, various former and current SDSM officials are bickering, assigning blame and pushing for their faction to prevail.

Frckoski is lining up behind Filipce and in an interview he accused officials from the Skopje faction of the party of undermining SDSM during the elections and plotting against Filipce – primarily Pendarovski and former Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov who, Frckoski claimed, is blackmailed by the Government using evidence of his corruption to have him work against his own party.

Pendarovski, who was rarely in the public eye in the past year and half, quickly responded to Frckoski.

The Macedonian public knows well that in my 30 years of public work I have never been involved in machinations, unlike others whose careers were based on maneuvers behind the scene and coffee shop gossip. The allegations are removed from reality an the facts, which happens with some people, due to the “quality” of the sources they hang out with, Pendarovski wrote on his social media accounts.