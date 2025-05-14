Mickoski: investment deal with a European country will be measured in the billions

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced that soon Macedonia will sign an agreement with a European country to support the funding of infrastructure and healthcare projects. Mickoski said that part of these funds, along with funds from the EU growth plan, will go to modernize the north-south railroad.

We are down to days, and the Macedonian public will learn the details, Mickoski said, adding that the bilateral contract with a significant European country will be measured in billions.

The construction of a high speed line along the corridor that links Greece and Serbia will allow passenger train speeds of 160 kilometers per hour, the Prime Minister added, and freight trains will travel at 110 kilometers per hour.

Besides infrastructure and healthcare projects, the Prime Minister said that he continues to look for investors in the Cebren / Galiste hydro plant project.