Taravari will resign, other officials from his party will have to be dismissed

Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari announced that he will resign on Thursday, after Prime Minister Mickoski told him that he can’t remain in the Government if he’s cooperating with Ali Ahmeti’s DUI party. Taravari insists that Deputy Prime Minister Fetai and the two deputy ministers, who come from his party, will follow him in leaving the Government, but this hsa not been confirmd yet.

In a statement for MIA, Taravari said that he will wait for the other officials to be dismissed by the Government, indicating that they are probably not determined to go with him and resign themselves.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he will announce the changes in the Government in a week, after the visit of European Council President Antonio Costa. It is still an open issue whether the positions Taravari’s Alliance of Albanians currently holds will be given to the VLEN coalition, or distributed differently between all government coalition partners.

The Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE empowered me to nominate new candidates to replace those who decide to go into the embrace of Ali Ahmeti, Mickoski said.