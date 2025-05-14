Bekteshi will be allowed into house arrest

State prosecutors proposed that former Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and another former official from this ministry are allowed into house arrest. Both are charged with the Kocani nightclub disaster, as the operation of the Pulse nightclub was overseen by the Economy Ministry.

According to the prosecutors, there is sufficient evidence gathered about Bekteshi and he can now be released from prison and into house arrest – provided that the court agrees.

Bekteshi detention caused angry statements from his DUI party which has threatened protests unless he is released.