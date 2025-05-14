 Skip to main content
15.05.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 15 May 2025

Bekteshi will be allowed into house arrest

Macedonia

14.05.2025

State prosecutors proposed that former Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and another former official from this ministry are allowed into house arrest. Both are charged with the Kocani nightclub disaster, as the operation of the Pulse nightclub was overseen by the Economy Ministry.

According to the prosecutors, there is sufficient evidence gathered about Bekteshi and he can now be released from prison and into house arrest – provided that the court agrees.

Bekteshi detention caused angry statements from his DUI party which has threatened protests unless he is released.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 14.05.2025
Taravari will resign, other officials from his party will have to be dismissed
Macedonia  | 14.05.2025
Antonio Costa visits Macedonia
Macedonia  | 13.05.2025
Charges filed against Ljubomir Frckoski for financial abuses in the Macedonian mission to the UN