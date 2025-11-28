 Skip to main content
29.11.2025
Pensioners plan protests in front of the Constitutional Court

Economy

28.11.2025

Pensioner organizations are planning protests in front of the Constitutional Court next week, after a judge there moved to block the linear pension increase as unconstitutional.

The new model of distributing pension hikes evenly for all retirees benefits a significant majority of all retirees, especially those on the lower end. The first protest is planned for Monday, at 11h.

The public retirement fund said that retirees should be assured that the pensions will be paid out and the potential formal move by the Constitutional Court will not cause obstructions with the payment.

