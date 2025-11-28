Mickoski: the Government will not allow an increase in electricity prices for households

The Government will not allow citizens to be hit by an electricity price hike, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. The decision to review the price is up to the RKE regulatory energy commission and it’s due soon.

The ESM/ELEM publicly owned energy company, which is the main producer in Macedonia, asked for an increase of 3 to 4 percent in the price.

We were criticized as a Government, in the EU progress report and by some in our public, that we are not implementing the liberalization of household electricity prices. I have clearly said that that is a step we will not take, because then the price would not be 63 or 65 EUR per megawatt, but it would go up by fantastic 50 percent, Mickoski said.