24.11.2025
Agriculture Minister Tripunovski proposes charges against his predecessor Nikolovski for abuse of office

Macedonia

24.11.2025

Agriculture Minister Cvetan Tripunovski announced today that he has submitted a set of criminal charge proposals to the office of state prosecutors aimed against his predecessor Ljupco Nikolovski.

The charges follow a review of the work of the Ministry conducted after Nikolovski left office a year and a half ago. According to Tripunovski, Nikolovski was awarding farm grants outside of the law, by sidestepping the authority of the independent agency that was supposed to review claims. He was also promoting politically linked officials without following legal procedures.

