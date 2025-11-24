ECHR raises questions about the politically driven prosecution of Gordana Jankuloska by the Zaev regime

Former Interior Minister Gordana Jankuloska informed the public that the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has raised serious questions about the politically motivated trials she endured under the Zaev regime. Jankuloska served three years in prison in one of the cases initiated by the now fully disgraced SPO prosecutorial office, in which she was sentenced for the purchase of an armored Mercedes vehicle that is used to this day to carry visiting dignitaries.

The ECHR has today announced that it is raising serious questions over the documented violations of the right to fair trial in the case against me – the purchase of an armored vehicle that is used by the state. These issues confirm not just the full lawlessness and brazenness of the previous Government and its installations in the judiciary that acted against me and shows that these installations were the strongest tool for the achievement of the goals of that Government. It’s been five years since I petitioned my case before the ECHR and I endured the unjust Draconian sentence. The damage I endured privately and professionally can’t be compensated, but still, the knowledge that the ECHR has recognized my claims brings me some small degree of personal satisfaction. Maybe finally the judiciary, with its 2 percent level of public trust, will receive the message that they can’t be servants to agendas and interests, and keep violating the rights of the citizens who pay them. Maybe that lady who is now pilloried for her abuses under the previous Government, for which she was richly rewarded with a high office, will understand that the judicial robe is not an armor that protects you from the scorn of the society. I hope that finally there will be accountability for all the evils that were done, and, failing that, I’m certain that no-one will escape the court of history, said Jankuloska. She is referencing judge Dobrila Kacarska, who was one of the most aggressive activist judges of the Zaev regime, and was promoted to the Constitutional Court for her “services”.