26.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 26 November 2025

Mexhiti and Kasami are discussing the leadership of VLEN

Macedonia

25.11.2025

Cair Mayor Izet Mexhiti said that, as it turns from a coalition into a unified party, VLEN will elect a leader and the choice is between him and Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami, with a possible power sharing agreement.

He is more of a presence in Tetovo, and I’m in Skopje. these are the two main cities with concentrations of Albanians, and we will be working to come up with creative solutions. There are various models used by parties in Europe. We are looking into solutions that are used in Germany, Mexhiti said.

