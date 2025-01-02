ANB director Hristovski received a NATO security clearance

MKD.mk reports that NATO has issued a security clearance to Bojan Hristovski, the newly appointed head of the ANB security service.



SDSM officials and affiliated media outlets with close ties to the politicized security services were running a campaign against Hristovski, trying to prevent his appointment and, failing that, hoping that he will be denied a clearance. Hristovski was famously fired from ANB as a young agent during SDSM’s takeover of the service in 2017. The reason for his firing was clearly stated as political views of his family members. Now, he has announced an ambitious plan to reform the service and end its abuse for domestic political reasons.