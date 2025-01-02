Mickoski will visit Washington during Trump’s inauguration

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced that he will visit Washington during President Trump’s inauguration on January 20th. Foreign leaders are generally not invited to the inauguration, but Mickoski has maintained close contact with a number of political and business leaders linked to the incoming administration.

Besides Brussels, Washington is an exceptionally important place for us as a country and for our Government. I will have truly high quality meetings and I expect to be able to draw their attention to see the Balkans through a different lens. We must draw attention to us as a region, not as individual countries in the region. In that way we can better present the advantages of us, as a beautiful small country in the heart of the Balkans, as well as discuss the challenges the region faces, Mickoski said in a MIA interview.