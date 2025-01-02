Mickoski: I’m prepared to talk about national unification at any moment

I’m prepared to talk about national reconciliation at any time, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, in an interview with the MIA state news agency. Mickoski was discussing the proposal from his smaller ZNAM coalition partner that a national platform is created to cover the national identity issues neighbors raise with Macedonia.

In my remarks on October 23rd, the da of the VMRO, I called for this type of unification that will culminate with cooperation between the political factors and the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, so that we may map out a strategy we will follow for the coming decades. It’s good that this idea is becoming more prevalent in the public, it’s taking root, and I welcome debates on national unification, Mickoski said.