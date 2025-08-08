Audit bureau finds irregularities with the organization of the 2023 OSCE summit

The State Audit Bureau (DZR) found that the Boris Trajkovski sports center in Skopje was failing to properly manage its facilities and to justify expenses for the 2023 OSCE summit. Then Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani was organizing the event and was criticized at the time for awarding 2 million EUR in contracts to a company close to his DUI party.

The audit shows that the sports center was ordered by the Government to assist the Foreign Ministry in preparing the event, and that there are no submitted reports that would show that the contracted goods and services were actually delivered.

VLEN issued a statement saying that the audit proves how Minister Osmani abused two million EUR from public coffers and that this is just one of the numerous corruption allegations linked to him.

Besides the OSCE summit, the audit found that the sports center is unable to keep its large aquapark operational since 2024, due to its economic unviability. A half a million EUR solar system installed at the large swimming pool in the center in 2014 is also inoperable.