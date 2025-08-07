Healthcare Ministry plans to fix the parking issue at the Skopje clinical center

Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu presented the plan to finally resolve the problem with the parking in Skopje’s clinical center – the main high level healthcare facility in Macecdonia.

The plan is to have four entrances to the campus, and tiered prices, starting with free entrance for, say, oncology patients, and with high fees for persons who are not coming for treatment. The project will be developed with the Skopje parking authority.

One of the additional entrances will be one the side of the Cardiology Clinic, to ensure quick entrance in cases of urgently needed interventions. The exits remain the same, and the number of parking spaces will be doubled. At the moment, we don’t see need to add a permanent or prefab structure for parking, said Aliu, who sees unused space in the campus that can be turned into parking space.