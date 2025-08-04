Businessman Dusko Cifliganec died in motorcycle crash at 32

Dusko Cifliganec, son of well known businessman Vanco Cifliganec, died aged 32 after a motorcycle crash in Czechia.

Dusko was manager of the family Adora firm, that deals with real-estate and is built on the basis of the Bucim copper mine in Radovis that Vanco Cifliganec has managed since before independence. The company is a major residential developer in Skopje and has expanded in neighboring countries, and Dusko managed segments of business consulting, and was known for his humanitarian activities.