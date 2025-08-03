“SDSM blamed Kocevski for the Kocani investigation, but still tries to keep him in place”

SDSM is trying to save chief prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski, in order to save themselves, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski. SDSM did not vote in the Parliament when the majority of the representatives opted for no confidence in Kocevski – who is yet to resign after this move.

SDSM was critical of the investigation into the Kocani disaster, that was conducted by Kocevski, but when they had a chance to remove him, they slipped out of the Parliament hall.

Who will SDS blame now about the Kocani investigation? They should turn toward Kocevski, who they protected, and keep in position, Petrusevski said.

The VMRO led Government initiated a procedure to replace Kocevski, but paused it after the Kocani disaster, to ensure a full investigation.