Long delays at the borders

The peak of the tourism season caused huge delays at the Tabanovce border crossing with Greece. In the past two days over 200,000 persons crossed the border – 133,000 of them entering Macedonia. About two thirds of the passengers were foreign citizens.

This badly strained the capacity of the border services, leading to significant delays. Long delays are reported on the Serbian border with Bulgaria as well, as tourists and locals – Turks who work in EU countries are heading to the Greek beaches or to Turkey.