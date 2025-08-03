Ristovski: we tried to cancel or reduce the EYOF olympics

Sports Minister Borko Ristovski said that the Ministry tried to scale down or cancel the EYOF youth olympics, due to the lack of capacity to organize it, but that it was too late to do so. Some of the young sportsmen complained about the facilities or the accommodation.

We suggested that the event is cancelled or is reduced to 1,000 participants – we could guarantee up to that number. But we were refused because it was too late to cancel it. That is understandable, but we tried and said that we don’t have the capacity to organize an event like this, said Ristovski, adding that the failure is with the main organizer – the Macedonian Olympics Committee.

4,000 boys and girls participated in the event.