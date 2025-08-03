SDSM can’t find a mayoral candidate for Delcevo

SDSM still has not determined who will be their mayoral candidate in Delcevo. While VMRO nominated Ivan Gocevski as its candidate, the local SDSM branch, which holds the position of Mayor, still hasn’t nominated an opponent.

Local media are reporting that SDSM is considering whether to even run for the position, with all its top local official refusing to enter the race. SDSM is badly down in the polls, and is having internal divisions even in the several major cities where it stood a chance – such as Strumica.