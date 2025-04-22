Court rejects two million EUR bond offer for Asmir Jahoski

The court today rejected a 2 million EUR bond offer from Asmir Jahoski, heir to the Pucko Petrol business empire of his father Ismail Jahoski, who is charged with importing toxic fuel used for electricity generation in the Negotino plant.

Jahoski won a huge contract worth over 160 million EUR to supply the state owned ELEM/ESM company in the peak of the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. Along with a dozen accomplices, he is charged with purchasing oil that is dangerous for the health of the public, while violating numerous public procurement regulations.

The Jahoski clan offered real-estate worth almost a million EUR. The prosecutors demanded an additional million to be deposited at a bank account. But the court eventually rejected the offer, considering that Jahoski could obstruct the investigation if he is allowed into house arrest.