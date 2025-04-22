 Skip to main content
23.04.2025
ZNAM will negotiate with VMRO to coordinate at the local elections

Macedonia

22.04.2025

The ZNAM party is forming a team that will negotiate with potential coalition partners for the coming local elections. It’s expected that Maksim Dimitrievski’s party will offer cooperation to VMRO-DPMNE, in municipalities where the two parties can supplement each other.

The party is also planning to hold a congress in June, where it will ask delegates to elect party officials. The party is also setting up four teams which will tour the country and promote ZNAM policies to the voters. Dimitrievski will be joined by the party’s Secretary General and Public Administration Minister Goran Mincev, as well as Vesna Bendevska and general Pavle Arsoski, who are deputy party leaders, in leading the four teams.

