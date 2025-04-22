Culture Ministry will begin paying out delayed salaries

Culture Minister Zoran Ljutkov said that he expects salaries in this public sector to be paid out tomorrow, with the planned 6 percent increase.

Due to administrative issues, the salaries are running several days late beyond the legal deadline. About 3,000 employees of the Ministry and local cultural institutions were especially irked that the delay in their salaries affected them for the Easter holidays. Union representatives and employees protested today in front of the Culture Ministry. They announced that they will meet tomorrow to discuss whether they will begin a strike.