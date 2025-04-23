Mickoski: the Macedonian Question is not yet closed

The Macedonian Question is not yet closed, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski at an event at the Whitesea Library in Skopje – an institution of the Macedonians expelled from what is now northern Greece after the Greek Civil War. Speakers at the event, which marked the first anniversary of the library, said that their goal is to keep the issue of the Macedonians living in White Sea or Aegean Macedonia, alive, and to instil the love of their country to the younger generations.

The Prime Minister spoke about the concessions SDSM and DUI made against the Macedonian national identity in their latest term in power.

We have united and we defeated that which terrorized the Macedonian identity and people over the past 7 years. Now they are in deep opposition and we will fight to regain the dignity that we had in the past, Mickoski said.